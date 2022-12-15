Lemonade Car Insurance Launches in Texas

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), the digital insurance company powered by AI and social impact, announced the launch of Lemonade Car in Texas, making it the latest state to offer the company’s telematics-enabled car insurance and also the full suite of Lemonade insurance products.

Texas is the second largest private passenger auto insurance market in the U.S.

Lemonade provides telematics-enabled insurance. The use of telematics allows the insurer to measure how much and how safe people drive, as well as provide 24/7 on-site roadside assistance, real time crash detection, and dispatch of emergency services.

The company’s claims process allows users to file claims