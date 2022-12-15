IAA Opens New Branches in Minnesota and Maryland

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the opening of new branches in Minnesota and Maryland. IAA Minneapolis South (MN) is the second branch in Minnesota and provides significant inventory storage and updated facilities to serve the growing needs of the Twin Cities area. IAA Elkton (MD), the state’s fifth branch, supports growing demand in Baltimore and northern Maryland. Both locations offer state-of-the-art facilities that will support increased customer capacity needs.

“We remain committed to making strategic investments that provide our customers with well-equipped facilities and the capacity to keep pace with strong growth in the important markets,” said Tim O’Day, President of