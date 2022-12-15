Car ADAS Announces DCR Systems is its Newest Licensee in Ohio

Owners of DCR Systems open calibration facility in existing collision repair center.

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of its first licensee in Ohio, Calibration Connection. Located in Mentor, Ohio, the facility is operated by DCR Systems, owned by Michael Giarrizzo and Cheryl Boswell.

“We are excited to have Michael Giarrizzo, Cheryl Boswell and the team at DCR Systems open a best-in-class calibration center under the Car ADAS model,” said Greg Peeters, founder and CEO of CAR ADAS. “They are forward-looking body shop owners and industry leaders, understanding the importance of delivering complete and precise advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibrations