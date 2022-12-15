ASE Offers Three Ways to Take Certification Tests as Fall Testing Period Ends December 31

In-person, online and renewal app options make technician certification process more accessible.
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) now offers three ways for service professionals to take certification or recertification tests.
- ASE in-person testing is available throughout the year and is conducted days, nights, and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers.
- Those with unexpired automobile certifications (A1-A9) can use the ASE renewal app for recertification, making it easy to extend the expiration date of their ASE certifications without having to take time off or go to a secure test center for testing.
- ASE now
