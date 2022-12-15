3M and IBIS Promote Collision Repair Safety, Skills and Standards Through Partnership

3M announced it will extend its longstanding partnership with the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS). As the only automotive materials repair provider at the top level of partnership for IBIS events, 3M will continue to serve as an IBIS Global Partner for the next three years. The agreement enables 3M to be at the forefront of driving know-how leadership globally in key industry areas of talent acquisition, collision repair shop process optimization and sustainable supply chains.

More information about all upcoming IBIS events is available online.

As the world’s only global collision repair market conference provider, IBIS is a world-renown resource for insightful thought leadership and peer-to-peer networking. 3M is the most recommended materials provider for the collision repair industry, according to OEM specifications, and is uniquely positioned to act as the conduit through which repair material expertise flows from AOEM repair procedures to collision technicians.

In 2001, 3M partnered with IBIS at its inaugural Global Summit, since then the relationship has grown to become a global partnership and multiple events, across multiple continents around the world. The partnership between 3M and IBIS is rooted in a mutual passion for promoting global collision repair safety, skills and standards to leaders and experts across the industry. Together, this collaboration ensures that standard operating procedures are not only built the right way, but also understood. It’s part of 3M’s ongoing investment in the training needs of current shops and expanding for tomorrow’s entirely Connected Body Shop.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing this journey with IBIS,” said Dave Gunderson, President, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division. “Through each year of our longstanding partnership, 3M has had the opportunity to connect with some of the best and brightest in collision repair, all around the globe. We view this partnership as integral in our ability to learn, grow and further advance in the industry. We look forward to working with the IBIS team to further innovate and have thoughtful conversations on the most pressing topics impacting the present and the future of the automotive collision repair industry.”

“We are thrilled to have 3M as our global partner again. This agreement shows the commitment to supporting a strong and sustainable sector. Over the last few years 3M have used the IBIS platform to inform and educate hundreds of industry leaders” said Jason Moseley, CEO, IBIS Worldwide. “We will start the extended agreement at IBIS Middle East – Dubai In February moving on the Exclusive IBIS USA Nashville in April, followed by the flagship Global Summit – Milan in June.”

3M will continue to join IBIS and its exclusive global partners in supporting the IBIS calendar of international events. The new theme for 2023 is “Sustainable Strategies for Success,” which will reinforce the three key pillars of safety, skills and standards with increased awareness on environmental and business sustainability.