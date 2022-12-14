U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 12% in November Compared to Last Year

The rate of increase in auto body repair prices is down from last month and the all-time high in July but continues above the rate of inflation.

The most recent government figures on inflation through November released Tuesday, December 13 show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation for the 17th month in a row, but the rate of increase remains slightly below the historic highs earlier in the summer.

The rate of inflation for auto body repair, general inflation and auto insurance has been at levels not seen since the