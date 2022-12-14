Safelite Group Acquires Premium Auto Glass in Colorado

The Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Premium Auto Glass headquartered in Denver, Colo. The transaction was completed on Friday, December 9.

“We’re pleased to welcome the Premium Auto Glass team to Safelite,” said Renee Cacchillo, President and CEO of Safelite Group. “This acquisition is a terrific addition to our business bringing together two companies with similar values that focus on providing great, high-quality customer service.”

“As we continue to grow and reach even more customers, we’re proud to provide the superior services that they expect from Safelite,” said Cacchillo. “Our new team members will contribute to our future success,