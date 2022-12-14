Crash Champions Acquires First Collision Repair Center in Connecticut

Crash Champions, LLC today announced the organization has expanded to its 36th state, acquiring Andrade Motorcar located at 975 Campbell Avenue in West Haven, Conn.

Crash Champions operates more than 590 collision repair centers.

“I am excited to bring the Crash Champions team to Connecticut, a vibrant state and natural next step for our continued expansion given our growing presence in the Northeast,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Bob and his team of dedicated, highly trained professionals have worked hard to establish Andrade Motorcar as one of the most respected repair facilities in the area, making