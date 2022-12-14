Axalta Named Preferred Paint Partner at 57 Steer Automotive Group UK Sites

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) announced it signed a multi-year agreement with Steer Automotive Group, the UK’s largest independently owned vehicle repair organization. Under the terms of the agreement, Axalta is the single preferred paint partner, supplying its premium refinish brand Standox to Steer Automotive Group’s 57 UK sites.

“This new partnership demonstrates our shared goals of building a better business and maximizing success,” said Jim Muse, Global Vice President of Sales, Axalta Refinish. “Axalta has a portfolio of industry-leading, end-to-end solutions to enable Steer Automotive Group to meet current needs as well as future requirements to support its long-term growth.”

Richard Steer, Chief Executive Officer, Steer Automotive Group, said, “A great area of focus and investment for us are considerations around energy use, the products we use to repair vehicles and how we can become more efficient and reduce waste throughout the process. Axalta provides a unique advantage and is a true business partner for us. Its energy-saving paint technology, through its premium refinish brand Standox, was a huge draw in our decision-making process. We also rely on Axalta for strong technical training on application techniques, which for us ensures standardized implementation. Lastly, Axalta’s Drivus brand of tailored innovative digital services and programs will help our 57 sites operate faster and smarter with improved efficiency.”

Since its original inception Steer Automotive Group has delivered sustainable growth, withstanding the roadblocks of COVID and all the subsequent challenges the pandemic has brought. The group has continued with its growth strategy around both acquisitions and opening new sites. One of these new sites established Steer Prestige, which is focused on the luxury and prestige market. Similar to all of Steer’s sites, it has the latest innovative technology to drive the most sustainable solutions, which deliver a measurably different experience.

In November 2022, Steer Prestige was awarded Best New Bodyshop at the Auto Body Professionals Bodyshop Excellence Awards, and the Group won Fastest Growing Bodyshop for the third year running.

The agreement also includes products from U-POL, known for its expertise in Refinish accessories and protective coatings, and which was acquired by Axalta in July 2021.