Registration Open for May 1-3 WIN Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has opened registration for its 2023 Annual Educational Conference being held May 1 -3 at the WESTIN San Antonio Riverwalk, in San Antonio, Texas.

Themed “Reimaging Tomorrow,” attendees will see this reflected throughout the agenda of the three-day event that brings education, connection, and celebration to collision industry professionals each year.

More information and registration is available online.

“For our 2023 Educational Conference this year, we ask our members to join us for three days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback,” says Yolanda Sandor, Conference Committee Co-Chair. “Unlike the past two years where