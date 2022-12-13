IIHS Reports Three More Vehicle Manufacturers Fulfill Pledge to Make Autobrake Systems Nearly Universal

A 2016 voluntary agreement between IIHS, NHTSA and 20 manufacturers targeted current model year to equip 95% of their vehicles with AEB systems.

Three more automakers have fulfilled a voluntary pledge to equip nearly all the light vehicles they produce for the U.S. market with automatic emergency braking (AEB), according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Mitsubishi, Nissan/Infiniti and Stellantis installed AEB on more than 95 percent of the vehicles they produced between Sept. 1, 2021, and Aug. 31, 2022, joining 12 automakers that fulfilled the voluntary commitment in previous years. Stellantis, which equipped only 43 percent of