Hyundai Selects Assured Performance Network as Certified Repair Network Partner

Hyundai Motor America has selected Assured Performance Network, a division of OEC, as its strategic partner to administer and manage the new Hyundai Certified Collision Repair Program. The program will identify, certify, and promote dealership and independent facilities as collision repair providers of choice to Hyundai drivers across America.

Hyundai logo“Our new partnership with Assured Performance Network reinforces Hyundai’s commitment to providing the highest quality service and repair for all Hyundai customers,” said Monique Jackson, senior manager, wholesale and accessory sales, Hyundai Motor America. “We are also pleased that our Certified Collision program provides the Hyundai dealer network another valuable tool

