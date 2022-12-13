AutoNation Acquires RepairSmith Mobile Repair Business for $190 Million

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire RepairSmith, a full-service mobile solution for automotive repair and maintenance, headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. with a significant operational footprint in the southern and western United States.

The transaction, pursuant to which AutoNation will acquire RepairSmith for $190 million, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

“AutoNation has embarked on a strategy to be the nation’s most comprehensive provider of transportation solutions, meeting the mobility needs of today’s and tomorrow’s Customer through a broad, connected