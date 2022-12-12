CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Wren’s Collision Group Acquires its 11th Collision Repair Center

Wren’s Collision Group Acquires its 11th Collision Repair Center

By Leave a Comment

Wren’s Collision Group announced the acquisition of Hether Customs Inc., Auto Repair Shop of Buford, Ga.

Wren’s Collision Group is a third-generation, family-owned and operated auto repair business. Established by Ray Wren, Wren’s Body Shop of Douglasville, Ga., first opened its doors to the public in 1954. With the acquisition of this facility the current owners Phil and James Wren have solidified Wren’s Collision Group’s presence across Georgia and Florida.

“Our customers appreciate our high standard of integrity, exceptional customer service and lifetime warranties that back our services demonstrating that we are the cornerstone of our profession,” said James Wren.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey