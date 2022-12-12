Wren’s Collision Group Acquires its 11th Collision Repair Center

Wren’s Collision Group announced the acquisition of Hether Customs Inc., Auto Repair Shop of Buford, Ga.

Wren’s Collision Group is a third-generation, family-owned and operated auto repair business. Established by Ray Wren, Wren’s Body Shop of Douglasville, Ga., first opened its doors to the public in 1954. With the acquisition of this facility the current owners Phil and James Wren have solidified Wren’s Collision Group’s presence across Georgia and Florida.

“Our customers appreciate our high standard of integrity, exceptional customer service and lifetime warranties that back our services demonstrating that we are the cornerstone of our profession,” said James Wren.