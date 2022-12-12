New Auto Body Association Launches in Oklahoma

CollisionWeek

The Oklahoma Auto Body Association (OKABA) officially kicked off December 9 after several months of building its foundation and board of directors. The focus of OKABA is on education, training, and legislative initiatives, which will help strengthen the automotive repair industry in the state.

“My vision is to see OKABA help our automotive repair shops focus on performing safe OE repairs, and encourage continuous education and recruitment,” says Bryan Burdette, President of OKABA.

Oklahoma-based auto body repair shop personnel quickly embraced the addition of such an association.

“For years I had hoped the collision repair community in Oklahoma would form

