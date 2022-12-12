CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Acquires 3 Collision Repair Facilities in Maryland

Crash Champions, LLC announced the organization has expanded its Maryland footprint through the strategic acquisition of three collision repair facilities including: Advanced Auto Body, located at 500 Frederick Street in Hagerstown; Classic Collision Works, located at 423 East Diamond Avenue in Gaithersburg; and Advanced Collision, located at 12200 Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville.

Crash Champions logoCrash Champions now provides Maryland motorists with high-quality collision repair service at 17 repair centers across the state and more than 590 repair centers in 36 states across the U.S.

“All three of these facilities align with our strategy for expanding the Crash Champions team to provide local

