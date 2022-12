Classic Collision Adds 3rd Collision Repair Center in Las Vegas, Adds Location in Texas

Classic Collision, LLC announced it acquired two new collision repair centers including Las Vegas Collision Center in Las Vegas, Nev. and Dennis Collision Center in Conroe, Texas.

Las Vegas Collision Center has been operating since 2000.

“Our system of operation is streamlined to make it as convenient as possible for our customers and know that Classic Collision will operate in that exact manor” stated Anna Daniellyan, former owner of Las Vegas Collision.

Dennis Collision Center opened their doors in 2002 and has a full-service collision repair center, servicing Montgomery County.

“We have always provided turnkey jobs – from start to