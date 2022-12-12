AirPro Diagnostics Files Lawsuit Against Opus IVS

Firm alleges Opus IVS, its affiliates and CEO violated terms of 2017 agreement between the two companies and unfairly competes and interferes with its collision repair diagnostics services business.

AirPro Diagnostics LLC filed a Federal lawsuit in Michigan against Opus IVS, its CEO, and its Drew Technologies and AutoEnginuity subsidiaries. The lawsuit, AirPro Diagnostics, LLC v. Drew Technologies, Incorporated et. al., was filed December 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. The complaint filed by AirPro alleges that Opus IVS and its subsidiaries benefited from information gained under the terms of a 2017 Mutual