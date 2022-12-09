Ten I-CAR Committees Raise $163,000 to Benefit 27 Collision Repair Schools with Grants Through CREF

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that 27 secondary and post-secondary schools in the U.S. will benefit from Benchmark grants funded through the efforts of ten devoted I-CAR Committees. Various fundraising methods were employed, generating $163,000 in funds that will aid the industry’s future generation in becoming prepared for a career in collision repair.

“Our volunteers and committees do a masterful job at fundraising for their local schools,” said Terry Ticel, Director, Field Sales, Career & Technical Education, I-CAR. “Most of our volunteers are from the industry, so they understand and recognize the need for school and student support. Their influence in the industry promotes incredible sponsor support from manufacturers, suppliers and local businesses in their markets. We appreciate the time, talent and efforts of all our volunteers, which make these fundraising events a huge success.”

“The funding raised by these local volunteer I-CAR committees for their local collision programs is crucial for these programs to afford the needed tools, equipment, and supplies which their budgets don’t always allow for,” Brandon Eckenrode, Managing Director of the Foundation, shared. “Thank you to all the committees who have been active at the local level organizing these fundraisers with CREF! The local collision students seeing and meeting the industry members in their market is essential to keeping the students motivated to stay within the industry. We look forward to collaborating with even more I-CAR committees in 2023.”

The ten I-CAR Committees and the grants they bestowed include:

Atlanta I-CAR Committee

Athens Technical College (Athens, GA): $10,000

Etowah High School (Woodstock, GA): $15,000

Maxwell High School of Technology (Lawrenceville, GA): $5,000

North Georgia Technical College (Clarkesville, GA): $10,000

Paulding County High School (Dallas, GA): $15,000

Broward County I-CAR Committee:

Atlantic Technical College (Coconut Creek, FL): $5,000

McFatter Technical College (Davie, FL): $5,000

Sheridan Technical College (Hollywood, FL): $5,000

Columbus Collision Education Group

Miami Valley Career and Technology Center (Englewood, OH): $2,500

Greater Philadelphia I-CAR Committee

Berks Career & Technology Center (Oley, PA): $3,000

Central Montco Technical High School (Plymouth Meeting, PA): $4,000

Lebanon County Career & Technology Center (Lebanon, PA): $1,500

Pennsylvania College of Technology (Williamsport, PA): $4,000

Indianapolis I-CAR Committee

Central Nine Career Center (Greenwood, IN): $5,000

Walker Career Center (Indianapolis, IN): $5,000

Knoxville I-CAR Committee

TCAT (Knoxville, TN): $5,000

TCAT (Morristown, TN): $5,000

Greene Technical Center (Greeneville, TN): $2,500

Nashville I-CAR Committee

Lincoln College of Technology (Nashville, TN): $5,000

Northwest High School (Clarksville, TN): $13,000

Palm Beach I-CAR Committee

South Tech Academy (Boynton Beach, FL): $5,000

Phoenix I-CAR Committee

East Valley Institute of Technology (Mesa, AZ): $10,000

Gateway Community College Central City Campus (Phoenix, AZ): $10,000

West-MEC (Phoenix, AZ): $5,000

St. Louis I-CAR Committee

Lewis and Clark Career Center (St. Charles, MO): $2,500

North Technical High School (Florissant, MO): $2,500

South Technical High School (Sunset Hills, MO): $2,500

Eligibility for these awards was achieved by applying for the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s 2022 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grant. The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance. Recipient schools use these funds to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to enhance their students’ learning experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates, ensuring that graduates are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation. Applications for the 2023 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants will be available online in Spring 2023.

More information about the Foundation is available online.