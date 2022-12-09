CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Emmanuel Gyebi Named Global Vice President of Procurement for Fix Network

Emmanuel Gyebi Named Global Vice President of Procurement for Fix Network

By Leave a Comment

The Fix Network announced the promotion of Emmanuel Gyebi, CPSM, CPM, to global vice president of Procurement.

Emmanuel Gyebi, CPSM, CPM, was named global vice president of Procurement at the Fix Network.

Gyebi will provide executive leadership, direction and strategic vision to the company’s global procurement framework and processes. This newly created role was effective December 5, and Gyebi reports directly to the company’s President and CEO Steve Leal.

“Emmanuel has done an outstanding job of ensuring Fix Network receives the best value while safeguarding the profitability of our strategic partners,” Leal said. “His experience, his ability to develop and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey