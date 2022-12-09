Emmanuel Gyebi Named Global Vice President of Procurement for Fix Network

The Fix Network announced the promotion of Emmanuel Gyebi, CPSM, CPM, to global vice president of Procurement.

Gyebi will provide executive leadership, direction and strategic vision to the company’s global procurement framework and processes. This newly created role was effective December 5, and Gyebi reports directly to the company’s President and CEO Steve Leal.

“Emmanuel has done an outstanding job of ensuring Fix Network receives the best value while safeguarding the profitability of our strategic partners,” Leal said. “His experience, his ability to develop and