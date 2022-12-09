Crash Champions Acquires 7 Collision Repair Centers in Seattle Market

Crash Champions, LLC today announced the organization has expanded its presence in the Seattle market through the strategic acquisitions of 1st Class Auto Body and Seattle Automotive. 1st Class Auto Body operates five locations across the Seattle metro area, while Seattle Automotive serves customers at two local repair centers.

Crash Champions now provides Seattle motorists with collision repair service at 23 locations across the metro area, and 28 total repair centers across the Evergreen State and more than 580 repair centers in 35 states across the U.S.

“Seattle Automotive and 1st Class will make strong additions to our growing footprint