Consumer Group Says California Insurance Department Didn’t Follow Procedure When it Approved GEICO Auto Insurance Rate Hike

In a letter, Consumer Watchdog, the non-profit consumer and taxpayer advocacy organization alleged the California Department of Insurance recent approval of a $268 million increase in auto insurance premiums for GEICO customers didn’t follow the public participation requirements of Proposition 103. Overall, the 6.9% rate hike will impact 2.1 million GEICO policyholders who face an average $125 annual premium increase.

Consumer Watchdog, which had formally challenged the rate increase as unjustified, called on Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to meet with the organization to discuss the importance of enforcing rights of consumer participation in the rate review process. The consumer group