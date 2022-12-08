Mitchell Selected as the Preferred Technology Provider of Vale PDR Technician Certification Program for North America

Designation now extends beyond the US to Canada.

Mitchell today announced that Dented Paintless Repairs, Inc. named it the preferred technology provider of the Vale PDR Technician Certification Program in Canada. This designation, combined with Mitchell’s 2021 selection as U.S. PDR technology provider of the Vale program now administered by HM Verified, LLC, is part of the company’s continued growth in this segment. It also gives more than 30,000 PDR professionals access to Mitchell’s advanced technologies as they repair today’s complex vehicles.

The Vale PDR certification program requires technicians to demonstrate that they excel in the highly specialized process of