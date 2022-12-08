CollisionWeek

Lincolnshire Management Acquires Collision Services and Auto Body Toolmart Parent Whitewater Brands

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) announced the sale of Whitewater Brands, a portfolio company of Rock Gate Partners and Peninsula Capital Partners, to Lincolnshire Management. BGL’s Industrials Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to Whitewater Brands in the process.

Whitewater Brands is an omni-channel marketer and supplier of high-margin, productivity-enhancing consumables and light equipment to the automotive collision repair, mechanical repair, and dealership industries.

The company’s brands include Collision Services, I/D/E/A, Auto Body Toolmart, and Sid Savage across an integrated eCommerce and catalog/call center platform. Whitewater Brands serves both independent and muti-shop operators in the highly fragmented automotive

