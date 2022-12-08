CARFAX Hits 30 Billion Records in Vehicle History Database

According to CARFAX its vehicle history database now includes more than 30 billion records. This milestone came from one of the more than 131,000 sources that report vehicle information directly to CARFAX.

The CARFAX Vehicle History Report containing the 30 billionth record reported to CARFAX, an “offered for sale” record in Texas for a 2020 Kia Telluride.

CARFAX was founded in 1984 to combat odometer fraud. It took more than 15 years for the company to reach 1 billion records. CARFAX has continued its relentless pursuit of data, and the company now loads a billion records about every 5 months.