Americans Will Pay 16% More for Auto Insurance by the End of 2023

According to Insurify report, after a 9% increase in 2022, prices are projected to rise another 7% by the end of next year.

The average American driver will pay nearly $1,900 for car insurance in 2023, as insurance rates continue to rise across the country. This is according to the Insurify 2022 Auto Insurance Trends Report: 2022 in Review and What’s Ahead for 2023. Insurify, America’s top-rated virtual insurance agent, provides expert advice and empowers customers to securely compare, buy, and manage their auto, home, and life insurance policies.

By the end of 2023, Americans will pay 16% more