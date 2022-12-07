State Farm Rolling Out Expanded Non-OEM Collision Repair Parts Use to Most U.S. States

Following the test in Texas and Oklahoma announced in June, the largest private passenger auto insurer in the U.S. will reintroduce CAPA-certified non-OEM collision repair parts.
State Farm announced to its Select Service shops yesterday, December 6, that due to continuing supply chain issues it will reintroduce expanded specification of non-original equipment manufacturer (non-OEM) collision repair parts to most U.S. states starting December 12.
In June, State Farm announced it would test the reintroduction of non-OEM bumper covers, headlamps, and tail lamps over an eight-week period in Oklahoma and Texas when producing repair estimates and settling auto claims.
State Farm
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.