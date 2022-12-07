Scott Bridges Named Senior Vice President USA Fix Network

Newly created position includes U.S. sales and franchising division.

The Fix Network announced Scott Bridges is the company’s new senior vice president, USA.

In this newly created role, Bridges, who was previously the vice president of sales for ProColor Collision, will be responsible for leading Fix Network’s sales and franchising divisions in the United States.

He will focus on establishing sales and franchising strategies and direction for the Network’s ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass businesses as well as Trans North America Glass Network (TAG Network), which is