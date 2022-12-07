CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Scott Bridges Named Senior Vice President USA Fix Network

Scott Bridges Named Senior Vice President USA Fix Network

By Leave a Comment

Newly created position includes U.S. sales and franchising division.

The Fix Network announced Scott Bridges is the company’s new senior vice president, USA.

Scott Bridges was named new senior vice president, USA at the Fix Network.

In this newly created role, Bridges, who was previously the vice president of sales for ProColor Collision, will be responsible for leading Fix Network’s sales and franchising divisions in the United States.

He will focus on establishing sales and franchising strategies and direction for the Network’s ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass businesses as well as Trans North America Glass Network (TAG Network), which is

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey