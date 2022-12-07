Pre-Registration for Northeast Trade Show Open

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced that attendee pre-registration for free admission to its flagship event, the annual NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, is now open online. The 2023 show is scheduled for March 17-19, to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The show typically draws over 6,000 collision repair and automotive industry professionals every March, and is the largest and fastest growing show of its kind. Now in its 46th year, the show supplies automotive repair industry professionals with an unmatched experience offering the latest tools, products, equipment and services as well as