James Doss Named CFO at PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE American:ID), the owner and operator of a digital commerce platform for the automotive aftermarket, announced the appointment of James Doss as its Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2023. Doss will assume the role following the retirement of current Chief Financial Officer Kailas Agrawal at the end of this year.

“We are appreciative of the work Kailas has done to bring us to this point as a public company and we wish him the best in retirement,” said Nino Ciappina, CEO of PARTS iD, Inc. “As we look ahead, we are very pleased to have Jim