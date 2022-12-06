USAA to Leverage CCC Intelligent Solutions Digital Capability to Streamline First Party Casualty Claims

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. announced the introduction of the CCC First Party Claim Portal, a new digital capability to streamline and improve the casualty claims process for insurance customers and their policyholders. The First Party Claim Portal enables injured parties to digitally interact with their insurer, exchange information pertaining to an auto-related injury claim and receive claim status in real-time. Financial services company USAA collaborated with CCC to bring this innovative capability to reality and advance its strategy to help support members across the claims experience through the use of digital technology. USAA is also the first auto insurer to leverage the CCC First Party Claim Portal.

“CCC’s technology plays a meaningful role in our ability to intelligently digitize auto physical damage and casualty claims. With the CCC First Party Claim Portal we will be able to streamline the historically manual first-party casualty claims experience, offering members greater transparency, easier access, and personalization throughout the process.”

“USAA is working to simplify every facet of the claims experience for our members,” said Matthew Stewart, Vice President, USAA Claims Operations. “CCC’s technology plays a meaningful role in our ability to intelligently digitize auto physical damage and casualty claims. With the CCC First Party Claim Portal we will be able to streamline the historically manual first-party casualty claims experience, offering members greater transparency, easier access, and personalization throughout the process.”

“CCC is proud to support USAA as it moves steadfastly toward its vision to deliver straight through claims processing as a means to deliver better, more personalized experiences to its members,” said Scott Janik, Senior Vice President, Insurance Services Group, CCC. “The First Party Claim Portal builds on CCC’s success delivering a digital experience that bridges APD claims to casualty claims and beyond.”