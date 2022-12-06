J.D. Power Survey Says Auto and Home Insurance Claims Processes Suffer Digital Growing Pains

Customer satisfaction with claims experience falls again as insurers struggle to manage long cycle times via digital channels.

The ongoing digital transformation of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry has hit some speedbumps when it comes to customer satisfaction among those who use insurers’ digital channels to manage their claims. According to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Claims Digital Experience Study, released today, overall satisfaction with the digital claims process declines for a second consecutive year as insurers struggle to manage longer cycle times via digital channels.

“P&C insurers are facing a host of challenges that include rising repair