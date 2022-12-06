CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands to Migrate Glass Businesses to Auto Glass Now Brand, Announces 10th Acquisition

Driven Brands to Migrate Glass Businesses to Auto Glass Now Brand, Announces 10th Acquisition

By Leave a Comment

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) announced that it will be migrating its glass servicing business to the Auto Glass Now (AGN) brand beginning in January 2023. Since entering the U.S. glass business less than a year ago, Driven Brands has grown to approximately 175 locations and over 700 mobile units through a series of acquisitions and a growing pipeline of greenfield openings and ten acquisitions, including the acquisition of Discount Auto Glass that closed yesterday, December 5.

Over the course of 2023, the Company will migrate its locations under Auto Glass Now and roll out refreshed brand collateral online, in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey