Copart Announces Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer

Copart, inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced the addition of two new members to its leadership team today: Chief Financial Officer Leah Stearns and Chief Legal Officer Paul Kirkpatrick.

Stearns will lead Copart’s finance and accounting functions to help enable the company’s continuing profitable growth. She is a seasoned Fortune 500 executive, serving most recently as chief financial officer of CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, and previously in financial and operational leadership roles at American Tower. She holds an MBA from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Questrom School