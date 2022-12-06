CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Copart Announces Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer

Copart Announces Hiring of New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer

By Leave a Comment

Copart, inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced the addition of two new members to its leadership team today: Chief Financial Officer Leah Stearns and Chief Legal Officer Paul Kirkpatrick.

copart logoStearns will lead Copart’s finance and accounting functions to help enable the company’s continuing profitable growth. She is a seasoned Fortune 500 executive, serving most recently as chief financial officer of CBRE, a global leader in commercial real estate services and investments, and previously in financial and operational leadership roles at American Tower. She holds an MBA from Boston College’s Carroll School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Questrom School

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey