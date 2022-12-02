Independent Collision Repair Facility Revenue at Record Level in 2021

Revenue was above 2019 levels after suffering a decline in 2020 due to the impact of government shutdowns at the start of the pandemic.

The latest statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that independent collision repair facility revenue increased above both 2020 and 2019 levels as traffic and accidents increased from the pandemic lows in 2020. According to the Census Bureau’s annual reports on services revenue and expenses, auto body repair facilities generated $45.34 billion in total revenue in 2021, up 15.4% from $39.297 billion in 2020 that had been impacted by the pandemic.

The 2021 revenue statistic is