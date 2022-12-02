Classic Collision Acquires Third Collision Repair Center in Minnesota

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Roering Auto Body in Saint Paul, Minn. Roering Auto Body has been serving Saint Paul and the surrounding areas since 1982.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with the most professional, courteous service and quality workmanship, and we believe that Classic Collision will continue that here in Saint Paul,” stated Lisa Roering, former owner of Roering Auto Body.

“We are excited to be adding our third location to the Classic Family in the Minnesota market. We recognize the need for exceptional service standards and look forward to providing more options to our