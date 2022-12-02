AkzoNobel Completes Lankwitzer Lackfabrik Acquisition

CollisionWeek

AkzoNobel announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the wheel liquid coatings business of Lankwitzer Lackfabrik GmbH, a deal which strengthens the company’s performance coatings portfolio.

The acquired business will complement AkzoNobel’s existing powder coatings offering and expand the range of products the company supplies.

Operating out of a manufacturing site in Leipzig, Germany, Lankwitzer’s Rims and Wheel business supplies approved products for vehicle manufacturers such as Daimler, Audi, VW, Opel, Fiat and Renault.

The business also has a growing presence in China and operates laboratories in Leipzig as well as Turkey.

The deal was announced in July 2022.

