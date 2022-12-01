Thatcham Study Identifies Difference in US and UK Motorists’ Attitudes Towards Vehicle Automation Technologies

US drivers more open to automation than UK counterparts. Research highlights the importance of clear communication to enable safe adoption.

Uk-based Thatcham Research revealed further insights from its Trust in Automation study – which polled 2,000 motorists in the US and 2,000 in the UK – and found a significant disconnect between attitudes and behaviors on either side of the Atlantic.

American drivers are more likely to a see a benefit to self-driving or autonomous technology than British drivers: 81% versus 73% respectively. However, American and British drivers were aligned in seeing accident reduction through the removal of human error