CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Insurance Research Council Study Finds Driver Telematics Programs Face Privacy Concerns

Insurance Research Council Study Finds Driver Telematics Programs Face Privacy Concerns

By Leave a Comment

More U.S. drivers are open to opting into usage-based insurance (UBI) programs to save on their auto insurance premiums, yet more widespread acceptance of telematics programs and UBI remains elusive due to privacy concerns, according to a new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC), a division of The Institutes.

The Insurance Research Council (IRC), affiliated with The Institutes, is an independent, nonprofit research organization supported by leading property and casualty insurance companies and associations. IRC provides timely and reliable research to all parties involved in public policy issues affecting insurance companies and their customers. IRC does not lobby or

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey