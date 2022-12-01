CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Honda’s Next-generation Driver Assistance Technologies Will Be Standard in U.S. by 2030, Fuel Cell Vehicle Production in Ohio Starting in 2024

Honda’s Next-generation Driver Assistance Technologies Will Be Standard in U.S. by 2030, Fuel Cell Vehicle Production in Ohio Starting in 2024

By Leave a Comment

Honda announced plans to expand the capabilities of its previously announced Honda Sensing 360 and Honda Sensing Elite advanced safety and driver assistive systems. The improved Honda Sensing 360 system will begin rolling out in the 2nd half of the decade and will be standard on all new Honda and Acura models in the U.S. by 2030. The Acura version of Honda Sensing 360 will bear the AcuraWatch name.

These latest safety advances reflect a global vision announced by Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe in April 2021, to strive for both zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey