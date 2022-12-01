Honda’s Next-generation Driver Assistance Technologies Will Be Standard in U.S. by 2030, Fuel Cell Vehicle Production in Ohio Starting in 2024

Honda announced plans to expand the capabilities of its previously announced Honda Sensing 360 and Honda Sensing Elite advanced safety and driver assistive systems. The improved Honda Sensing 360 system will begin rolling out in the 2nd half of the decade and will be standard on all new Honda and Acura models in the U.S. by 2030. The Acura version of Honda Sensing 360 will bear the AcuraWatch name.

These latest safety advances reflect a global vision announced by Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe in April 2021, to strive for both zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles