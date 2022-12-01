Automotive Ecosystem Drives $1 Trillion into U.S. Economy Each Year, Nearly 5% of GDP

CollisionWeek

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the association representing vehicle manufacturers, released Driving Force, a new economic impact report highlighting the automotive industry’s many contributions to the American economy with state-by-state breakdowns of employment, trade, revenues, manufacturing investment and assembly facilities, GDP and more.

The highlights:

  • Combined, the automotive ecosystem drives more than $1 trillion into the U.S. economy each year – 4.9 percent of GDP;
  • 6 million jobs coast to coast supported by the auto industry;
  • Motor vehicles and parts were the second largest U.S. export in 2021 — more than $105 billion in goods – a 16 percent
