Interview: Bob Redding, ASA Washington Representative on Vehicle Data Access

Redding discusses California’s zero emissions vehicle mandate and its impact across the country as well state and national legislative efforts on data access.

State and national efforts to assure that the independent repair industry has the access to data it needs to repair their customer’s vehicles has been an issue for decades. As vehicles become more complex and generate vast amounts of data, there have been numerous developments during the past few years.

In our video interview embedded below, Bob Redding the Automotive Service Association (ASA) Washington representative provides an update on the current legislative and regulatory landscape and what