CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Ford Credit Partners with Pie Insurance for Commercial Vehicle Insurance

Ford Credit Partners with Pie Insurance for Commercial Vehicle Insurance

By Leave a Comment

Expanding the one-stop shop of products and services offered by Ford Pro to commercial customers, Ford Credit today announced plans to launch Ford Pro Insure, a new commercial auto insurance product powered by Pie Insurance.

Ford logo“Ford Pro customers have come to expect a complete set of products and services that ensure their fleets are the most efficient and productive business tools they can be,” said Jim Drotman, Ford Pro FinSimple executive vice president overseeing commercial financing and insurance. “Insuring their vehicles through Ford Pro Insure will be an important part of that seamless experience that helps many business customers lower

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey