Ford Credit Partners with Pie Insurance for Commercial Vehicle Insurance

Expanding the one-stop shop of products and services offered by Ford Pro to commercial customers, Ford Credit today announced plans to launch Ford Pro Insure, a new commercial auto insurance product powered by Pie Insurance.

“Ford Pro customers have come to expect a complete set of products and services that ensure their fleets are the most efficient and productive business tools they can be,” said Jim Drotman, Ford Pro FinSimple executive vice president overseeing commercial financing and insurance. “Insuring their vehicles through Ford Pro Insure will be an important part of that seamless experience that helps many business customers lower