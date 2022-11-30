CIF Cocktails for a Cause January 18 in Palm Springs

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced its 12th Annual Charity Event, Cocktails for a Cause will be held on Wednesday, January 18, from 6-9 p.m. at the Agua Caliente Casino 360 Sports Bar, located next to the Hilton Palm Springs.

The event will feature:

Live drawing for prizes

Great food and beverages

Industry networking

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis. Through the generous support of many industry donors and individuals, CIF is continuing this vital mission. In recent years, hundreds of individuals have received disaster relief assistance, including survivors of hurricanes, wildfires, flooding or other significant losses.

Registration for the CIF event is available online.