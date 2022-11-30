CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIF Cocktails for a Cause January 18 in Palm Springs

CIF Cocktails for a Cause January 18 in Palm Springs

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced its 12th Annual Charity Event, Cocktails for a Cause will be held on Wednesday, January 18, from 6-9 p.m. at the Agua Caliente Casino 360 Sports Bar, located next to the Hilton Palm Springs.

The event will feature:

  • Live drawing for prizes
  • Great food and beverages
  • Industry networking

The goal of the annual charity event is to raise funds for emergency relief for collision repair industry professionals in times of crisis. Through the generous support of many industry donors and individuals, CIF is continuing this vital mission. In recent years, hundreds of individuals have received disaster relief assistance, including survivors of hurricanes, wildfires, flooding or other significant losses.

Registration for the CIF event is available online.

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey