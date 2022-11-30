Aviva Canada Selects Mitchell to Help Streamline Claims Management

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that Aviva Canada has implemented its full suite of enterprise claims management solutions.

Aviva is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada with more than 2.4 million customers and 4,000 employees. Aviva selected the Mitchell suite—including Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating—to help simplify claims processing and deliver a seamless, digital claims experience to customers.

Mitchell WorkCenter assists carriers in managing every step of the claims journey, including loss profiling, auditing and review, repair status, reporting and total loss. Its integrated assignment dispatch technology is designed to enable Aviva Canada to automatically match