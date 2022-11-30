CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Aviva Canada Selects Mitchell to Help Streamline Claims Management

Aviva Canada Selects Mitchell to Help Streamline Claims Management

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that Aviva Canada has implemented its full suite of enterprise claims management solutions.

Aviva is a leading property and casualty insurer in Canada with more than 2.4 million customers and 4,000 employees. Aviva selected the Mitchell suite—including Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating—to help simplify claims processing and deliver a seamless, digital claims experience to customers.

Mitchell WorkCenter assists carriers in managing every step of the claims journey, including loss profiling, auditing and review, repair status, reporting and total loss. Its integrated assignment dispatch technology is designed to enable Aviva Canada to automatically match

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey