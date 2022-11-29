November Auto Sales Projected Above Last Year

Electric vehicle sales are projected to be 5.9% of sales, but are primarily in coastal cities.

U.S. new vehicles sales are projected to be up overall in November compared to last year as supply issues continue to improve. With volume for the month projected at 1.122 million units, November U.S. auto sales are estimated to translate to an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 14.1 million units. This would represent a sustained improvement from the May through September period but will reflect a decline from October’s 14.9 million-unit pace, according to S&P Global Mobility analysis.

