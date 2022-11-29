CollisionWeek

Andrew Sexton Named CEO at All Star Auto Parts

Founder Matt Immerfall to become Executive Chairman.

All Star Auto Parts, the specialty distributor of alternative automotive parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital (ASC), announced today the appointment of Andrew Sexton as Chief Executive Officer.  As part of a planned leadership transition, Mr. Sexton succeeds Matt Immerfall, who will transition to the company’s Board of Directors and will continue to assist in All Star’s M&A efforts and maintain the Company’s growth-minded and customer centric culture.

All Star Auto Lights logoAll Star has completed a number of acquisitions over the past three years, including in the alternative wheel part space, to transform

