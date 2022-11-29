2nd Annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote Charitable Program Opens

LKQ Corporation announced its 2nd annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote charitable program commenced today on Giving Tuesday and will run through Monday, December 5. LKQ has doubled its contribution from last year, committing to donate a total of $1 million to the following philanthropic organizations including:

American Cancer Society

ASE Education Foundation

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Doctors Without Borders

Folds of Honor

Marine Toys for Tots

Nova Ukraine

One Tree Planted

The Ocean Cleanup

World Central Kitchen

A voting form is available online.

“I am proud to kick off our second annual ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ program that engages all of our stakeholders globally and gives them a voice in determining how LKQ charitable donations are allocated,” said Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer. “At LKQ, we are proud to support national and international charitable organizations who help our communities throughout the world as part of our broader community engagement efforts.”

As part of this program, each of the ten organizations will receive an initial $50,000 donation, with the allocation of the remaining $500,000 in funds to be determined based on votes from LKQ employees, customers, investors, and other stakeholders.

The Company expects all donations to be paid by January 2023.