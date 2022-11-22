Precision Diagnostics Expands Mobile Operations into South Dakota 

Precision Diagnostics, a sublet diagnostic and ADAS calibration vendor based out of Madison, Wisc. recently expanded their mobile sublet operations and footprint to the Sioux Falls, S.D. market.

This expansion and new market represent entry into their 7th state that they operate in and now count a fleet of over 35 mobile van units in the Midwest.

Tom McGuire, COO of Precision Diagnostics, said, “Expanding to South Dakota presented an opportunity for us to continue to grow into a market that needed a quality sublet diagnostic vendor. We are excited for the opportunity to work with shops in the greater