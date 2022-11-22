Fix Network World Launches Automotive Glass Apprenticeship Program in the United States

Fix Network World announced the approval of the Fix Network Apprenticeship Program (FNAP) in the state of Washington for automotive glass technicians.

The Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council voted unanimously last month at their quarterly meeting to approve the workforce development program. This Registered Apprenticeship is governed by standards outlined under WAC 296-05-009 and covers training at Speedy Glass centers in the states of Washington and Oregon.

The goal of the FNAP is to elevate the quality of automotive technicians being trained in the glass industry by offering an effective and efficient pathway to certification in auto glass repair